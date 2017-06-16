Joe Torry Remembers Tupac Shakur, Talks All Eyez On Me Movie! [VIDEO]

When it comes to actor/comedian Joe Torry, it’s safe to say we know for his many roles in many movies and tv shows. However, one of his first big screen roles and still one of his most popular roles to date, is his role as “Chicago” in the classic hit film “Poetic Justice” which also stared Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur!

Earlier this week, Torry sat down with WTLC’s own Kelly Mac and he reminisced about his memories of Tupac and revealed details about the upcoming Tupac biopic “All Eyez on Me.” See the video above!