‘ALL EYEZ ON ME’ STAR Said Playing 2Pac Was Dope BUT I’M MOVING ON!

We got “All Eyez On Me” star Demetrius Shipp Jr. – he was clearly excited about the movie and the positive reviews he’s getting. So, we asked if he’s down to do what his co-star Jamal Woolard has done – playing Notorious B.I.G. in 3 movies.

Demetrius explained why he’s one and done, but basically – the guy’s got big plans, and Tupac is just the start.

Source TMZ

