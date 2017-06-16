KARRUECHE TRAN JUDGE GRANTS 5 YEAR RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST CHRIS BROWN

The judge just sided with Tran – ordering the restraining order stay in place for the next 5 years.

Chris Brown threatened violence against his ex-GF after they broke up, demanding she give back money and gifts he had given her during their relationship – this according to Karrueche Tran‘s in-person testimony in court.

Karrueche took the stand Thursday in her restraining order case against Chris, telling a judge after she broke up with the singer … he demanded diamond rings he bought for her to be returned. When she refused … Karrueche says Chris became aggressive.

Karrueche explained that in text messages between herself and Chris post-breakup, he would say things like “I’m not being nice to you no more, if I see you out in public again and I’m there I will make you hate me even more, don’t be anywhere I’m out in public, I’m going to ban you from all events.

