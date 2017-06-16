Features
Home > Features

KARRUECHE TRAN JUDGE GRANTS 5 YEAR RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST CHRIS BROWN

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 6 hours ago
Leave a comment

Lebron James And Nike Host A Celebrity Basketball Game

Source: Dr. Billy Ingram / Getty


The judge just sided with Tran – ordering the restraining order stay in place for the next 5 years.

Chris Brown threatened violence against his ex-GF after they broke up, demanding she give back money and gifts he had given her during their relationship –  this according to Karrueche Tran‘s in-person testimony in court.

Karrueche took the stand Thursday in her restraining order case against Chris, telling a judge after she broke up with the singer … he demanded diamond rings he bought for her to be returned. When she refused … Karrueche says Chris became aggressive.

Karrueche explained that in text messages between herself and Chris post-breakup, he would say things like “I’m not being nice to you no more, if I see you out in public again and I’m there I will make you hate me even more, don’t be anywhere I’m out in public, I’m going to ban you from all events.

Source TMZ

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading KARRUECHE TRAN JUDGE GRANTS 5 YEAR RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST CHRIS BROWN

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
black music month 2016
RNB Cincy Celebrates: Black Music Month
 2 weeks ago
06.06.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 6 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 6 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 6 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 7 months ago
11.28.16
Photos