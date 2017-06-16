Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Say What? Kenya Moore Admits She Secretly Got Married

Find out the shocking details about the star's wedding.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

'Unnecessary Trouble ' Video Debut Party

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty


Real Housewives of Atlanta fans have thrown the term “sneaky” around quite often when referring to Kenya Moore — but new reports prove that Ms. Kenya is sneakier than we thought.

People Magazine reports that the reality star tied the knot last weekend in an intimate beach getaway in St. Lucia surrounded by family and friends. Sources say that her new hubby, a businessman she first met a year ago and began dating a few months later, is choosing to stay out of the spotlight. So for now, his identity being kept private from the press.

Kenya told the mag, “I’m just ecstatic. This man is the love of my life and I’m so happy to begin our lives together as husband and wife.” The star took to Instagram to share a few moments from her getaway, but fans had no idea she was there to get married.

#currentmood 😊

A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on

#AllINeed #thankful

A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on

This definitely proves that the former Miss USA is over the traumatic relationship with her ex Matt Jordan.

Congrats to the newlyweds!

Meet Kenya Moore: The Beauty Queen (PHOTOS)

6 photos Launch gallery

Meet Kenya Moore: The Beauty Queen (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Meet Kenya Moore: The Beauty Queen (PHOTOS)

Meet Kenya Moore: The Beauty Queen (PHOTOS)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
black music month 2016
RNB Cincy Celebrates: Black Music Month
 2 weeks ago
06.06.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 6 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 6 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 6 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 7 months ago
11.28.16
Photos