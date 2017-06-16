Kim Kardashian Accused Of Wearing Blackface In New Makeup Ad

The Kardashians have been accused of appropriating Black culture ever since their they hit the scene over a decade ago — but Kim Kardashian‘s new makeup ad is sparking a whole new conversation about race.
The reality star is being accused of rocking Black face in her the new promo pic for upcoming KKW beauty line. Although Mrs. West appears darker than usual in the ad, some people chalk it up to weird lighting and photoshop.
However, Kim K. haters believe the star intentionally darkened her skin.
After catching heat on social media, Kim K. sparked more controversy by taking the time to lighten her photo:
This isn’t the first time, and definitely won’t be the last, that a Kardashian will be called out for appropriating. But do you think accusing Kim of rocking Blackface in her new ad is a reach?
Coachella Celebrity Style: The Good, The Bad, & The Culturally Appropriative (PHOTOS)
20 photos Launch gallery
Coachella Celebrity Style: The Good, The Bad, & The Culturally Appropriative (PHOTOS)
1. The Culturally AppropriativeSource:Wenn 1 of 20
2. The BadSource:Wenn 2 of 20
3. The GoodSource:Wenn 3 of 20
4. The GoodSource:Wenn 4 of 20
5. The GoodSource:Wenn 5 of 20
6. The GoodSource:Wenn 6 of 20
7. The BadSource:Splash 7 of 20
8. The GoodSource:Wenn 8 of 20
9. The GoodSource:Wenn 9 of 20
10. The GoodSource:Splash 10 of 20
11. The Culturally AppropriativeSource:Splash 11 of 20
12. The BadSource:Getty 12 of 20
13. The BadSource:Getty 13 of 20
14. The BadSource:Getty 14 of 20
15. The Culturally AppropriativeSource:Getty 15 of 20
16. The BadSource:Getty 16 of 20
17. The BadSource:Getty 17 of 20
18. The BadSource:Getty 18 of 20
19. The Culturally AppropriativeSource:Instagram 19 of 20
20. The Culturally AppropriativeSource:Instagram 20 of 20
comments – Add Yours