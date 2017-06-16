Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Dr. Dre Just Changed The Game For One Compton High School

Ballin' with a purpose.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty


Dr. Dre usually does most of his business on the low, but his latest philanthropic work is too special not to be highlighted.

On Thursday, the legendary producer said he’d make a $10 million donation toward a performing arts complex to be erected at Compton High School in Compton, California. According to the Los Angeles Times, the facility will include top-notch technology with amenities such as digital media studios and a theater that seats 1,200 people.

The hip hop icon said in a statement that his goal with the donation ‘is to provide kids with the kind of tools and learning they deserve.  He told the newspaper, “[The performing arts complex will be]  a place for young people to be creative in a way that will help further their education and positively define their future.”

Dre say he will also continue to be active in fundraising to flesh out the budget for the forthcoming facility, with construction tentatively slated to begin in 2020.

With a reported net worth of $740 million, it’s nice to see the Beats by Dre frontman giving back to the community.

Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals

The Life & Times Of Dr. Dre

10 photos Launch gallery

The Life & Times Of Dr. Dre

Continue reading The Life & Times Of Dr. Dre

The Life & Times Of Dr. Dre

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
black music month 2016
RNB Cincy Celebrates: Black Music Month
 2 weeks ago
06.06.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 6 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 6 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 6 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 7 months ago
11.28.16
Photos