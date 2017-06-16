Entertainment
Judge Finally Rules On Karrueche Tran’s Case Against Chris Brown

She's been fighting for a restraining order.

Leave a comment

Karrueche Tran‘s wish has finally come true.

A judge has granted the model/actress, a five-year restraining order against her ex Chris Brown. TMZ reports that Kae took the stand on Thursday in her restraining order case against Chris, telling a judge that after she broke up with the singer, he demanded diamond rings he bought for her to be returned — but when she refused, Karrueche says Brown became aggressive.

She went on to describe in detail some text messages between herself and Chris post-breakup, in which he would say things like “I’m not being nice to you no more, if I see you out in public again and I’m there I will make you hate me even more, don’t be anywhere I’m out in public, I’m going to ban you from all events.”

Kae claims he also texted her more violent threats like, “I can get my money back and I’m tired of playing games” as well as “B***h I will beat the s**t out of you” and “I promise you I will make your life hell.” She says he also once wrote “Imma kill blood” under a photo of her and actor Michael B. Jordan.

Adding fuel to the fire, Kae also told prosecutor that Brown had beaten her before. She insists she fears for her safety and needs permanent protection, and the judge agree. Karrueche was granted the restraining order against Breezy, which is set to stay in place for the next five years.

Brown wasn’t allowed to attend or listen on the phone, so this is news to him. After a tumultuous on-and-off-again relationship, he and Tran officially split in late 2014. She is now reportedly dating Quavo of Migos.

Photos