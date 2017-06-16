Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

WATCH: Barack Obama Inducts Jay Z Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame

History in the making.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Jay Z

Source: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment / Getty


The only thing more historic than Jay Z becoming the first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame is the first Black President of the United States introducing him.

Former POTUS, Barack Obama gave a tribute to Hov with a touching video message during the ceremony, describing their nearly decade old bond. “I like to think Mr. Carter and I understand each other. Nobody who met us as younger men would have expected us to be where we are today,” he said in the video.

The former commander-in-chief went on to compare his upbringing to Jay’s, saying, “We know what it’s like not to have a father around, we know what it’s like not to come from much, and to know people who didn’t get the same breaks that we did. So we try to prop open those doors of opportunity so that it’s a little easier for those who come up behind us to succeed as well.” He continued on, joking about the powerful women in their lives, adding, “Jay and I are also fools for our daughters, although he’s going to have me beat once those twins show up. And let’s face it, we both have wives who are significantly more popular than we are.”

Obama recalled, “Like all of you, I am a fan, and I’ve been listening to Jay since I was a young and hungry state senator. I sampled his lyrics to close my speech at Selma. I tweeted a reference to ‘My First Song’ as I was putting my finishing touches on my State of the Union address. I was brushing dirt off my shoulders during a campaign. I’m pretty sure I’m the only president to listen to Jay Z’s music in the Oval Office. That may change at some point but I’m pretty sure it’s true now.”

Hov was not in attendance at the New York City ceremony and instead, Chairman/CEO of Warner/Chappell Music Jon Platt accepted the award on his behalf. Rumor has it, the legend flew to Los Angeles to be by his wife Beyoncé’s side as she reportedly prepares to give birth to her twins.

Congrats, Jigga!

2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Inside

Bey And Jay Celebrate Nine Years

8 photos Launch gallery

Bey And Jay Celebrate Nine Years

Continue reading Bey And Jay Celebrate Nine Years

Bey And Jay Celebrate Nine Years

Let's face it, Beyoncé and Jay Z are living the lives of all of our dreams, even down to their seemingly perfect marriage. Nine years ago today, Jay put a ring on it and turned little Bey into Mrs. Carter. In honor of the couple's magical union, we've put together a gallery of all the times the Carter's were matrimony goals. And if you're a hater, in the words of Beyoncé — all that gossiping, nine years, stop it!  


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
black music month 2016
RNB Cincy Celebrates: Black Music Month
 2 weeks ago
06.06.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 6 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 6 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 6 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 7 months ago
11.28.16
Photos