HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Demetrius Shipp Jr. Blazes In Blue For ‘All Eyez On Me’ Premiere

Actor., who plays the latein the highly anticipated biopic All Eyez On Me, graced the L.A. crowd with his presence at the movie’s red carpet premiere last night.

Demetrius was wearing a blue and black print suit designed byand a pair of classic blackshoes. His suit was nicely fitted, pairing it up with a silk black shirt that was left unbuttoned to show off his bronzed hue of melanin.

A near spitting image of the legendary rapper, Demetrius even had the signature nose piercing in place. The movie drops in theaters on Friday, June 16.

What do you think of Demetrius’ look? Is he giving you Tupac flashbacks? Vote either HAUTE or NAUGHT in the poll below!