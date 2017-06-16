Exclusives
Black Music Month: HER Bold Story with Dyana Williams

Written By: R&B 100.3

Posted 22 hours ago
The mother of Black Music Month, the co-creator, CEO, artist development, radio host, just to name a few, Dyana Williams sat down for our latest feature for our HER Bold Story Series!

She discusses her biggest career obstacles, advice she wish she could give her younger self, advice for today’s media, and her BOLDEST move she made that helped put her in the position she is in today!

 

