Janet Jackson Heads To Divorce Court

Janet and Wissam were spied outside of court to begin their divorce case.

Posted 14 hours ago
Janet Jacskon came face-to-face with her estranged husband for the first time in months as they met up in court.

Divorce proceedings have begun as Janet and Wissam Al Mana went before a judge. TMZ.com reports that they were each spotted separately outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Thursday.

Janet was escorted to court by her assistant, but Wissam came out by himself.

The split came just five years after the couple, who have one son together, wed. Although they have parted ways, Wissam has reached out to Janet by writing sentimental messages and sending her flowers. Janet, however, is focused on getting ready for her next tour and raising their son.

Janet Jackson Heads To Divorce Court

