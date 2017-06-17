Entertainment
Trial Over Bill Cosby NOT Going To Jail… For Now!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
The Bill Cosby case has came to an end and Bill will not be going to jail anytime soon because the judge has declared a mistrial.  The jury comprised of seven men and five women and after deliberating for 53 hours could not agree on a decision.

Bill Cosby was on trial for 3 counts of Aggravated Indecent Assault of Andrea Constand in 2004.  The defense claimed that the sex as conventual.  Dozens of other women have claimed the same accusations but statute of limitations has expired.   According to the BBC the prosecution is already pushing for a new trail and will try and try to get more accusers to testify.

 

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-CRIME-COSBY

Source: KENA BETANCUR / Getty

Photos