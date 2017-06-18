National
Kellyanne Conway Says Twitter Users Would Celebrate Her Death If She Was Killed

Kellyanne Conway Speaks To Morning Shows From Front Lawn Of White House

Source: Mark Wilson / Getty


During a Friday morning segment on “Fox & Friends,”Kellyanne Conway expressed her disappointment about the media coverage she witnessed the day GOP majority whip Steve Scalise and Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) were shot and wounded while practicing for a congressional baseball game.

The White House adviser believes the shootings of the two Republican congressman is a direct result of all the unfavorable reporting the Trump administration has been subjected to over it’s first few months. She also thinks her own vocal critics would probably cheer if she were killed.

“But look at Twitter,” Conway continued. “If I was shot and killed tomorrow, half of Twitter would explode in applause and excitement — this is the world we live in now.”


