Surprise! Hill Harper is a Father!

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Surprise! Hill Harper is a Father!

The Actor Adopted a Son 18 Months A Go!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment

Hill Harper has been keeping a secret from us but shared just in time to celebrate his first Father’s Day!!!  Yes Hill Harper is a father!  He revealed on Good Morning America that 18 months ago he adopted a son named Pierce.

Harper stated that making the decision to become a single father is, “the biggest blessing of my life.”  Harper also revealed that he rushed off the set of “All Eyez On Me” and flew out to be in the delivery room the day his son was born, he also got to cut the umbilical cord.

“I always thought I was going to get married, have my own kids and I was going to adopt,” Harper, 51, said. “I had talked about adopting and I had talked about wanting to be this dad, and she said, ‘You’re going to be a great dad but I think you’re waiting too long. You may get to a point where you’ll decide you’re not going to do it. Even though you’re not married, why can’t you just be a dad now?’”




Celebrating Our Favorite Celebrity Fathers

20 photos Launch gallery

Celebrating Our Favorite Celebrity Fathers

Continue reading Surprise! Hill Harper is a Father!

Celebrating Our Favorite Celebrity Fathers


SOURCE

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
black music month 2016
RNB Cincy Celebrates: Black Music Month
 3 weeks ago
06.06.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 5 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 6 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 6 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 6 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 7 months ago
11.28.16
Photos