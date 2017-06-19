National
Omarosa Invites Congressional Black Caucus To White House Again

One can only hope something substantive comes of it.

 

After an initial March meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus, President Trump wants to meet with the CBC again, to “restart talks,” according to CBS News.

Omarosa Manigault Newman sent a letter to the CBC in early June, inviting all members the caucus back to the White House.

CBS obtained a copy of the invite which says that the meeting was requested directly by the president.

Yet, as of press time, a meeting has not yet been scheduled.

The initial March 22 meeting went to pot, after the CBC raised issue with Trump’s blueprint budget and the GOP healthcare plan.

CBS reports that a source inside the CBC was skeptical about the latest invitation, saying, “We’re willing to engage with the president, but it has to be a substantive policy discussion, not a photo op.”

The caucus has been quite clear that the policy proposals of this administration, from cutting early childhood education funding to dismantling the Affordable Care Act, would cause great harm to African American communities across the nation,” the source added.

Photos