Remember The Time: Five Of The Dopest BET Awards Moments

Every year, Black Twitter and friends gather around their televisions and tweet about iconic moments. This year will be no different. Everyone lives for the wild moments like Rick James‘s famous declaration to the crowd, “I’m Rick James, b***h,” or every time Beyoncé graces the stage. In honor of the ceremony that highlights Black magic like no other, we put together our top five dopest moments.

Did your favorite moment make the cut?

The first BET Awards kicked things off the right way and set the tone for many more great tributes to come with Nippy. In 2001, Whitney Houston received the Lifetime Achievement Award presented to her by Cissy Houston, Bobbi Kristina, Luther Vandross, Mary J. Blige, Babyface and Christina Aguilera. Whitney thanked Clive Davis, her fans and, of course, Bobby Brown, “The kang of R&B!” If social media existed back in 2001, this moment would have trended. #KangBobbyBrown

It took a long time for Beyoncé to admit that she was dating Jay Z, let alone indulge in any PDA. But it only took five minutes for her to put the moves on Terrence Howard and rock his world in front of millions of viewers. People couldn’t stop talking about Bey, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams seducing Terrence, Nelly and Magic Johnson. It’s hard to believe that this steamy performance was 12 years ago!

3. Michael Jackson Surprises James Brown

No one can forget the time that the Godfather of Soul James Brown was honored at the 2003 BET Awards and Michael Jackson surprised him on stage. The legends danced together, making music history. You can still feel the energy of this dope moment whenever you watch it — check out the clip above. Rest in peace to both icons.

2. Mo’Nique Performs “Crazy in Love”

Some of the best years of the BET Awards was when Mo’Nique was the host. The Oscar winning comedian brought the house down in 2004, literally, when she opened the show with her rendition Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love.” Even Bey had to get up out her seat. Definitely a dope moment!

1. New Edition

After years of not performing together, everyone’s favorite male group, New Edition , reunited for an epic medley of their classic hits. Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, Mike and Ralph were all present for the surprise 2005 comeback. They even put out a new album that same year and 12 years later their critically acclaimed biopic hit BET.

Be sure to watch the BET Awards this Sunday at 8 pm. EST. Leslie Jones is the host so you know there will be more than a few dope moments.