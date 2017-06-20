Entertainment
Warner Bros. Turning Michael Brown Shooting Into A Movie

#BlackLivesMatter is getting some screen time via a movie about Michael Brown.

Warner Bros. is bringing Michael Brown‘s tragic story to theaters.

It’s been nearly three years since Michael was struck down by officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Missouri.

Now, according to 95.5 The Lou, Warner Bros. has announced plans to develop a movie about the shooting. The film will be based on his mother Lezley McSpadden’s memoir, Tell The Truth and Shame The Devil.

Warner Bros. beat out several other studios interested in acquiring the film rights for the book. The studio has some very specific ideas about how best to handle this sensitive subject.

Supposedly, Warner Bros. is interested in hiring a person of color to write the script. Ideally, the studio is also aiming to style Michael’s movie after Crash.

