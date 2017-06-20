Entertainment
Michelle Obama Hosts Bootcamp Weekend With Her Girls

Michelle is keeping her focus on fitness and endorsing the idea that self-care is a necessity.

Democratic National Convention

Source: Tom Williams / Getty


Michelle Obama continued a White House tradition by inviting her girls out for a day of exercise.

The former first lady knows that you can’t take care of others if you neglect yourself, so she’s keeping up with her fitness routine. And she’s got the arms to prove it!

Michelle posted shots of her girls’ bootcamp–which is a holdover from her days in Washington, D.C.–reminding her followers to take some time for themselves. And even though she’s in phenomenal shape, she emphasized the importance of going at your own pace.

“When I was at the White House, I often hosted boot camp weekends for my close girlfriends,” Michelle wrote in a post on Instagra, endorsing the notion of self-care. “It didn’t matter that we were all at varying fitness levels. Our boot camp weekends were a reminder that if we want to keep taking care of others, we need to take care of ourselves first. ”

She stated in conclusion, “I hope you and your crew can find some time this summer to be healthy together.”


