OJ Da Juiceman Arrested On Coke & Gun Charges in Georgia

Published on March 13, 2024

Waka Flocka In Concert - Detroit, MI

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

According to TMZ, Rapper OJ Da Juiceman has been arrested. Coweta County police stated that they found cocaine and a 9mm handgun in his possession.

During the traffic stop, Juiceman failed to maintain his lane and attempted to flee from the police. More news to come as the story develops.

OJ Da Juiceman Arrested On Coke & Gun Charges in Georgia  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

