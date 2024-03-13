According to TMZ, Rapper OJ Da Juiceman has been arrested. Coweta County police stated that they found cocaine and a 9mm handgun in his possession.
During the traffic stop, Juiceman failed to maintain his lane and attempted to flee from the police. More news to come as the story develops.
RELATED: Young Thug’s RICO Trial Delayed Until Next Year After Co-Defendant Stabbed In Jail
RELATED: OJ Da Juiceman Talks Reuniting With Gucci, Getting Booed In NYC, Writing Music, & Living With Diabetes
RELATED: OJ Da Juiceman Opens Up About The Music Industry & Relationship With Gucci Mane
OJ Da Juiceman Arrested On Coke & Gun Charges in Georgia was originally published on hotspotatl.com
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen Of Pop
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule
-
"We Them Ones" Winning Weekend!
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All
-
D.L.’s Top 10 Hilarious Signs That He Watches Too Many Adult Films
-
Cincinnati: Local Park Ranger Shares History Of The Buffalo Soldiers
-
ESIGN Consent & Text Policy