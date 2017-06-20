Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

DJ Khaled’s Electric Daisy Carnival Set Was A Major Fail

He is pointing fingers.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

The Voice - Season 12

Source: NBC / Getty


DJ Khaled told us a long time ago that all he does is win — but some may think otherwise after his latest performance.

Last weekend, the famous producer took the stage at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas and his set turned out to be a flub. According to Rolling Stone, Khaled was scheduled for an hour-long set, but only performed for less than 20 minutes before fans booed him off the stage.

Insomnia CEO Pasquale Rotella, who put on the big show, told reporters, “Due to technical difficulties beyond DJ Khaled and Insomniac’s control, Khaled was not able to perform at his scheduled time on Sunday night at EDC. He arrived on time and ready to rock the crowd, but equipment issues delayed the performance. Even though there were technical difficulties, he still got onstage and showed his fans love.”

Of course, Khaled couldn’t let the night end without informing his fans about his failed performance, claiming that his set was compromised by technical issues. In a series of Instagram posts, he explained the mishap:

This isn’t the first time Khaled was called out for a lackluster performance. He also caught flack for his underwhelming show at Coachella earlier this year.

dj khaled

13 Photos Of DJ Khaled Before He Became The Snapchat King

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Photos Of DJ Khaled Before He Became The Snapchat King

Continue reading 13 Photos Of DJ Khaled Before He Became The Snapchat King

13 Photos Of DJ Khaled Before He Became The Snapchat King


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
black music month 2016
RNB Cincy Celebrates: Black Music Month
 3 weeks ago
06.06.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 5 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 6 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 6 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 6 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 7 months ago
11.28.16
Photos