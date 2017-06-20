DJ Khaled’s Electric Daisy Carnival Set Was A Major Fail

DJ Khaled told us a long time ago that all he does is win — but some may think otherwise after his latest performance.

Last weekend, the famous producer took the stage at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas and his set turned out to be a flub. According to Rolling Stone, Khaled was scheduled for an hour-long set, but only performed for less than 20 minutes before fans booed him off the stage.

Insomnia CEO Pasquale Rotella, who put on the big show, told reporters, “Due to technical difficulties beyond DJ Khaled and Insomniac’s control, Khaled was not able to perform at his scheduled time on Sunday night at EDC. He arrived on time and ready to rock the crowd, but equipment issues delayed the performance. Even though there were technical difficulties, he still got onstage and showed his fans love.”

Of course, Khaled couldn’t let the night end without informing his fans about his failed performance, claiming that his set was compromised by technical issues. In a series of Instagram posts, he explained the mishap:

They🚷 Tried to sabotage my sound so many times THEY couldnot get the sound right on my set and i still stood on stage wit no sound and when they got the sound to work they want cut my set short but I still rep for my people anyone else would walk off stage .. i knew my California and Vegas fans was in the building .. THEY🚷 DONT WANT US TO WIN SO WE WIN MORE FOR THERE HEAD TOP!!! It's all luv thoe .. love is the 🔑.. I forgive them … love is always the answer ! A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Jun 19, 2017 at 2:17am PDT

This isn’t the first time Khaled was called out for a lackluster performance. He also caught flack for his underwhelming show at Coachella earlier this year.