5 Things To Know About Charleena Lyles Shooting

Photo by

National
Home > National

5 Things To Know About Charleena Lyles Shooting

The 30-year-old mother, who was pregnant with her fifth child, ended up dead after calling police for help.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Charleena Lyles, 30, a young mother who suffered with bouts of mental illness, was shot and killed Sunday by police in her Seattle, Washington, apartment. Yes, another one. Here is what we know so far:

1.Police claim the pregnant mother of four, brandished a knife and threatened them. They shot and killed her in front of several children, according to The Washington Post.

2.She called police to report a possible burglary, and was holding a knife to defend herself and her four children, relatives tell various media outlets.

3. Lyles “struggled with mental illness after years of abusive relationships and threats of her children being taken away,” reports The New York Times. Twenty-five percent of people shot and killed by police during the first half 2015 were identified by police or family members as mentally ill, according to a Washington Post analysis of nearly 400 police killings.

4. Police, called for domestic violence, visited the home three times prior to the fatal shooting. What changed Sunday? When officers arrived at her home, she explained an Xbox video game console been stolen and a bag of clothes on her bed looked to have been disturbed, writes The Times. That’s when things escalated. Listen to the audio:

5. Police have not released the names of the two officers involved in the shooting, but in accordance to department practices they have been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is under investigation.

SOURCE: Washington Post, Seattle IntelligencerThe New York Times

Diamond Reynolds Filmed Aftermath Of Philando Castile Shooting In Case She Was Next

Black Woman Files Lawsuit Over Alleged Racially Biased Search At JFK Airport

Miriam Carey Protest

30 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

13 photos Launch gallery

30 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

Continue reading 30 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

30 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
black music month 2016
RNB Cincy Celebrates: Black Music Month
 3 weeks ago
06.06.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 5 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 6 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 6 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 6 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 7 months ago
11.28.16
Photos