“Bachelor in Paradise” to Resume Filming After Investigation Wraps Up

Warner Bros. has ended its investigation into the sexual misconduct controversy on the set of ABC reality series “Bachelor’s In Paradise.”

On Tuesday, the company released a statement announcing that there was no evidence of misconduct surrounding a sexual encounter between contestants DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios, both of whom had reportedly been drinking heavily all day before getting intimate in a swimming pool as producers stood by.

The statement read:

“As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We take all such allegations seriously. The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly. Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy. Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.”

ABC confirmed the news with its own statement on Tuesday: “We appreciate the swift and complete investigation by Warner Bros. into allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise. Given their results, the series will resume production and will air this summer on ABC.”

Host Chris Harrison quickly followed suit, tweeting to fans: “Thank you for your patience, trust and loyalty #BachelorNation and to our entire Bachelor family.”

