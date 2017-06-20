Rapper Prodigy of Mobb Deep Dead at 42

According to XXL Rapper Prodigy of Mobb Deep has passed away at the age of 42. The rapper was found unconscious this morning and a statement from Mobb Deep’s publicist has been released
“It is with extreme sadness and disbelief that we confirm the death of our dear friend Albert Johnson, better known to millions of fans as Prodigy of legendary NY rap duo Mobb Deep. Prodigy was hospitalized a few days ago in Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis. As most of his fans know, Prodigy battled the disease since birth. The exact causes of death have yet to be determined. We would like to thank everyone for respecting the family’s privacy at this time.”
Several celebrities are giving their condolences online including Nas and 9th Wonder
It was also known that Prodigy suffered from sickle cell anemia. No word on actual cause of death.
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Charlie Murphy, 571 of 12
2. Claude Lewis, 82Source:Instagram 2 of 12
3. Mary Tyler Moore, 803 of 12
4. Clyde Stubblefield, 734 of 12
5. Chuck Berry, 905 of 12
6. James Cotton, 816 of 12
7. Al Jarreau, 767 of 12
8. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 438 of 12
9. Joni Sledge, 609 of 12
10. William Hilliard, 8910 of 12
11. Bishop Eddie Long, 6311 of 12
12. Roy Innis, 8212 of 12
SOURCE