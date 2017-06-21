DashCam Video of Police Killing of Philando Castile Is Released

Photo by

National
Home > National

DashCam Video of Police Killing of Philando Castile Is Released

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 6 hours ago
Leave a comment
Protests Erupt After Minnesota Officer Acquitted In Killing Of Philando Castile

Source: Stephen Maturen / Getty

Via NYTimes: Days after a police officer was acquitted of all charges in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile, a black motorist in Minnesota, video of the shooting was publicly released on Tuesday for the first time.

Millions of people have seen the immediate aftermath of the shooting because Mr. Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, had livestreamed it on Facebook. But few have seen video of the moments before that, when the shooting actually took place along a suburban street last year.

This video, from a dashboard camera on Officer Jeronimo Yanez’s patrol car, parked right behind Mr. Castile’s car, was played several times this month to jurors during Officer Yanez’s manslaughter trial but had not been shown outside the courtroom.

The video reveals how a mundane conversation about a broken taillight devolved within seconds into gunfire. The newly released footage provides the fullest account yet of an episode that led to a national debate over police conduct toward black people, but it also leaves unanswered critical questions about what happened that day. Read on at NY

#PhilandoCastile: Celebrity Twitter Reactions To The Not Guilty Verdict

14 photos Launch gallery

#PhilandoCastile: Celebrity Twitter Reactions To The Not Guilty Verdict

Continue reading #PhilandoCastile: Celebrity Twitter Reactions To The Not Guilty Verdict

#PhilandoCastile: Celebrity Twitter Reactions To The Not Guilty Verdict

After 27 hours of deliberating, on Friday a Minnesota jury handed down a not guilty verdict to Jeronimo Yanez, the police officer who fatally shot Philando Castile in 2016. And of course Black celebs had a lot to say about this miscarriage of justice.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
black music month 2016
RNB Cincy Celebrates: Black Music Month
 3 weeks ago
06.06.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 5 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 6 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 6 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 6 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 7 months ago
11.28.16
Photos