Kim and Kanye have made a deal with a surrogate to have another child .

Kim has a condition – placenta accreta – which makes another pregnancy life-threatening. So Kim and Kanye have found a surrogate through an agency and agreed to pay the following: — $45,000 in 10, $4,500 monthly installments – If there are multiples, the surrogate gets $5k for each additional kid – If the surrogate loses reproductive organs, she gets $4,000 Kim and Kanye are also required to deposit $68,850 with the agency. The surrogate is required to refrain from smoking, drinking and drugs during the pregnancy.

She also agrees to restrict sexual activities in the weeks leading up to the pregnancy, including foregoing sexual intercourse for 3 weeks following embryo implantation. The surrogate cannot go in hot tubs or saunas, cannot handle or change cat litter, apply hair dye, drink more than one caffeinated beverage per day or eat raw fish.

Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits 9 photos Launch gallery Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits 1. Kim Kardashian takes North West to see her father Kanye West perform in matching silver sequined outfits. Source:Splash 1 of 9 2. North West learning the family business in her silver sequins. Source:Splash 2 of 9 3. Kim Kardashian takes North West out and about in NYC. Source:Splash 3 of 9 4. Nori isn’t feeling the paparazzi. Source:Splash 4 of 9 5. Kim K and Nori rocking the natural curls. Source:Splash 5 of 9 6. Kim Kardashian takes North West in silver sequined outfits out and about in NYC. Source:Splash 6 of 9 7. Kim Kardashian takes out North West in matching silver sequined outfits. Source:SPLASH 7 of 9 8. Nori doesn’t like the flashing cameras. Source:Splash 8 of 9 9. Cheer up. Source:Splash 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading KIM AND KANYE HIRE SURROGATE FOR 3RD KID Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits

Source TMZ