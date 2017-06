Paris Jackson Lands The Cover of Vogue Australia

Paris Jackson has been steadily making her way into the circle of Young Hollywood elite and now the only daughter of the late Michael Jackson is gracing the cover of Vogue Australia.

This marks Jackson’s inaugural Vogue debut, but she has been running in many high fashion circles lately, most recently attending the Met Ball back in May.

E! News reports that the cover was shot by legendary photographer Patrick Demarchelier and includes an accompanying in-depth interview that was conducted entirely via text message at the teen’s request.

Source MadameNoire

