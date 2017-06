CBS Radio Gave An African-American Employee A Warm Welcome By Yelling Obama

CBS Radio honchos gave an African-American employee a warm welcome by yelling, “Obama!” when she walked in the office – think Norm on “Cheers,” but more racist … according to her lawsuit, anyway. The woman was not flattered by the reference, and is suing CBS Radio in NYC … claiming she was frequently harassed, intimidated and worse. She says other interactions were more menacing than the Presidential greeting. For instance, she claims when she asked a supervisor a question, he replied, “I’d shoot this bitch if I had a gun.

Source TMZ

Also On 100.3: