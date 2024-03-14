Listen Live
Am I Trippin’? Dating, Lies And Regret | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on March 14, 2024

When it comes to dating, make sure to always — and we mean always! — trust your gut when it comes to red flags or any dark intuitions about a potential lover.

One of our listeners here at The Amanda Seales Show had to find that out the hard way recently after a blind date that resulted in her finding out that she was on a date with a man who lied about being twice her age.

 

Thankfully Amanda and Supreme were on deck to serve some helpful dating advice by way of a good ol’ segment of “Am I Trippin’?” For Amanda, the answer was a quick and hard “no,” but for good reason; intuition means everything! As long as you don’t forget that, you won’t end up having to make up escape plans in the bathroom of a restaurant while on the date from hell.

Help yourself to some helpful dating advice in today’s “Am I Trippin’?” on The Amanda Seales Show below:

 

 

The post Am I Trippin’? Dating, Lies And Regret | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.

