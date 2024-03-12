It’s that time of the week again here on The Amanda Seales Show where we cut up for a bit and give a barometer reading of sorts on, well, how Black we’re feeling today.
The choices this week will without question have you cracking up!
RELATED: The Blackspin: Hip-Hop Journalism | The Amanda Seales Show
While Amanda was feeling a bit Frederick Douglass — we’ll let her explain that one herself! — TJ was more in her Viola Davis bag today. However, we think Supreme might take the proverbial cake this week with his pick, as he chose to go with somewhat of a “diff’rent stroke” with the fictional fave Arnold Jackson-Drummond.
Get a laugh at the explanations behind this week’s “How Black We Feel Today” choices here on The Amanda Seales Show:
The post How Black We Feel Today | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.
How Black We Feel Today | The Amanda Seales Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen Of Pop
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule
-
"We Them Ones" Winning Weekend!
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All
-
D.L.’s Top 10 Hilarious Signs That He Watches Too Many Adult Films
-
Janice Burgess, Creator of The Backyardigans, Dies at 72
-
Cincinnati: Local Park Ranger Shares History Of The Buffalo Soldiers