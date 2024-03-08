Listen Live
The Blackspin: Hip-Hop Journalism | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on March 8, 2024

Hip-hop journalism is in a far difference place than it was back in the 1990s and 2000s, especially during the peak era of five mics at The Source and the artist-breaking NEXT section of VIBE Magazine. 

However, thinking about the good ol’ days and how they compare to the hip-hop scholars of now actually gave The Amanda Seales Show an interesting topic to discuss with the loyal listeners out there for “The Blackspin” today.

Amanda and Supreme each gave their two cents on the state of hip-hop journalism, which for Amanda meant a bit more being that she herself comes from the era of being a published author at rap publications like Quincy Jones’ aforementioned VIBE, XXL, the widely-regard rap Bible otherwise known as The Source and a handful of others. Not only does it add a touch of validity to the conversation overall, but it gave Supreme yet another look at a different side of his multifaceted co-host.

 

See what Amanda and Supreme had to say on the subject of hip-hop journalism below via The Amanda Seales Show:

 

 

The post The Blackspin: Hip-Hop Journalism | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.

