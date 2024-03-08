Hip-hop journalism is in a far difference place than it was back in the 1990s and 2000s, especially during the peak era of five mics at The Source and the artist-breaking NEXT section of VIBE Magazine.
However, thinking about the good ol’ days and how they compare to the hip-hop scholars of now actually gave The Amanda Seales Show an interesting topic to discuss with the loyal listeners out there for “The Blackspin” today.
RELATED: We’re Sharing Our Virginity Stories | The Amanda Seales Show
Amanda and Supreme each gave their two cents on the state of hip-hop journalism, which for Amanda meant a bit more being that she herself comes from the era of being a published author at rap publications like Quincy Jones’ aforementioned VIBE, XXL, the widely-regard rap Bible otherwise known as The Source and a handful of others. Not only does it add a touch of validity to the conversation overall, but it gave Supreme yet another look at a different side of his multifaceted co-host.
See what Amanda and Supreme had to say on the subject of hip-hop journalism below via The Amanda Seales Show:
The post The Blackspin: Hip-Hop Journalism | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.
The Blackspin: Hip-Hop Journalism | The Amanda Seales Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen Of Pop
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule
-
"We Them Ones" Winning Weekend!
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All
-
Janice Burgess, Creator of The Backyardigans, Dies at 72
-
D.L.’s Top 10 Hilarious Signs That He Watches Too Many Adult Films
-
BREAKING: Jason Kelce Announces Retirement After 13-Year Career with Philadelphia Eagles