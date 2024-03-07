Listen Live
We’re Sharing Our Virginity Stories | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on March 7, 2024

Close-up of a gold padlock hanging from a man's belt. The concept of marital fidelity, celibacy, treason, chastity belt.

Source: MARHARYTA MARKO / Getty

 

Do you remember the age when you lost your virginity? For many, it’s somewhere between 16 to 18 years old, while for others it can be a tad bit earlier. However, how early is too early?

A recent conversation that went viral involving a woman who thought it was normal that she lost hers at the age of 13 gave us a lot to talk about today here on The Amanda Seales Show.

 

Amanda, TJ and Supreme each shared their own stories of where and what age they were when they decided to, as Amanda so cleverly put it, “explore their sexualities.” A fun talk indeed, but it definitely left a question in the atmosphere in regards to when is the right time for a teenager to make a personal decision that will influence a very huge part of their adulthood. At the same time, how much can you really consent to if you decide to do it way too young?

Watch this interesting discourse on the topic of virginity below via The Amanda Seales Show:

 

 

