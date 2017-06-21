Entertainment
Kawhi Leonard Cut Off His Braids And The Internet Is Going Crazy

Check out the NBA star's new 'do.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
2014 NBA Finals - Game Two

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty


Just days after the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers announced that they’re swapping first-round draft picks, NBA fans received yet another surprise.

On Tuesday, a photo made it’s rounds on the Internet of Kawhi Leonard posing after a workout, without his signature cornrows. The San Antonio Spurs star was one of the few NBA players known for his trademark braids, besides Allen Iverson and Carmelo Anthony, pre-cut. Of course, the Internet had a field day with Leonard’s new look.

Some fans are on the fence about a braidless Kawhi:

Meanwhile, others think it was time for a new look from the star:

New season, new hair, new championship? We shall see in 11 months.

