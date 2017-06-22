Jerrod Carmichael Dishes On Michael Bay, Jay-Z And More

Your browser does not support iframes.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael is having a year to remember. The Carmichael Show is in its third season, his second HBO comedy special is hilarious, and he’s starring in the new blockbuster movie Transformers: The Last Knight.

I met up with Carmichael in London. We chatted about how working with director Michael Bay was different from being in charge of his own show. “It was a completely different experience than what I’m used to,” he said. “But with that said, it was still pretty collaborative…just like with my lines of whatever I was saying, so it still felt like some control with it, but you do relinquish most of that.” For more (and to know what he thinks of JAY-Z‘s social media skills), watch the interview above.

If you want more laughs, be sure to catch The Carmichael Show Wednesday nights on NBC and for your action fix, watch Transformers: The Last Knight in theaters now.

Also On 100.3: