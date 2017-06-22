Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Jerrod Carmichael Dishes On Michael Bay, Jay-Z And More

'Transformers: The Last Knight' is in theaters now.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael is having a year to remember. The Carmichael Show is in its third season, his second HBO comedy special is hilarious, and he’s starring in the new blockbuster movie Transformers: The Last Knight.

I met up with Carmichael in London. We chatted about how working with director Michael Bay was different from being in charge of his own show. “It was a completely different experience than what I’m used to,” he said. “But with that said, it was still pretty collaborative…just like with my lines of whatever I was saying, so it still felt like some control with it, but you do relinquish most of that.” For more (and to know what he thinks of JAY-Z‘s social media skills), watch the interview above.

If you want more laughs, be sure to catch The Carmichael Show Wednesday nights on NBC and for your action fix, watch Transformers: The Last Knight in theaters now.

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Jerrod Carmichael Dishes On Michael Bay, Jay-Z And More

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
black music month 2016
RNB Cincy Celebrates: Black Music Month
 3 weeks ago
06.06.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 5 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 6 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 6 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 6 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 7 months ago
11.28.16
Photos