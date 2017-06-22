Rihanna Gives A Fan The Best Advice About Heartbreak

Is there anything that Rihanna can’t do? She’s a pop star, business mogul — and she may have a future as a therapist.

On Wednesday, Twitter user @WaladShami hit up the bad gal for some advice about getting over your first heartbreak. It’s shocking enough that the “Wild Thoughts” singer even replied to the tweet, but her counseling skills seemed like just enough to help the Twitter user to get over his broken heart. Óe asked, “Hey Robs…how did you get over your first heartbreak? I’ve been struggling.”

Wise gal Rih Rih responded:

Apparently, the singer’s kind words worked. @Waladshami told one of his followers that he’s definitely over the heart break. Be careful Rihanna, the #RihNavy may start flooding your DM’s with relationship drama.