Rihanna Gives A Fan The Best Advice About Heartbreak

Is there anything that Rihanna can’t do? She’s a pop star, business mogul — and she may have a future as a therapist.
On Wednesday, Twitter user @WaladShami hit up the bad gal for some advice about getting over your first heartbreak. It’s shocking enough that the “Wild Thoughts” singer even replied to the tweet, but her counseling skills seemed like just enough to help the Twitter user to get over his broken heart. Óe asked, “Hey Robs…how did you get over your first heartbreak? I’ve been struggling.”
Wise gal Rih Rih responded:
Apparently, the singer’s kind words worked. @Waladshami told one of his followers that he’s definitely over the heart break. Be careful Rihanna, the #RihNavy may start flooding your DM’s with relationship drama.
60 Of The Hottest Rihanna Photos Ever
47 photos Launch gallery
60 Of The Hottest Rihanna Photos Ever
1. Rihanna at CarnivalSource:Splash News 1 of 47
2. Slaying the GrammysSource:Getty 2 of 47
3. Colorful RihannaSource:Instagram 3 of 47
4. Rihanna Goes For a SwimSource:Instagram 4 of 47
5. Get Money!Source:Christopher Polk/BET/Getty Images 5 of 47
6. ‘Round the Way RiRiSource:NCP/Star Max/GC Images 6 of 47
7. Wild RiRiSource:NCP/Star Max/GC Images 7 of 47
8. Lady Gaga and RihannaSource:Instagram 8 of 47
9. Rihanna Does LavinSource:Rindoff Petroff/Dufour/Getty Images 9 of 47
10. Rihanna at the 2013 American Music AwardsSource:Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic 10 of 47
11. Rihanna's Sailor ChicSource:Instagram 11 of 47
12. Rihanna in NYCSource:James Devaney/WireImage 12 of 47
13. Rihanna 2013 GrammysSource:Steve Granitz/WireImage 13 of 47
14. Rihanna's Body Killing It at CarnivalSource:Instagram 14 of 47
15. Nude by RihannaSource:Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic 15 of 47
16. Rihanna Steps Out in LondonSource:Samir Hussein/Redferns via Getty Images 16 of 47
17. Rihanna with Red HairSource:Isaac Brekken/Getty Images 17 of 47
18. Rihanna at Stella McCartneySource:Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage 18 of 47
19. Rihanna’s Pajama PartySource:NCP/Star Max/GC Images 19 of 47
20. Rihanna Does FENDISource:Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images 20 of 47
21. Rihanna au NaturelSource:Instagram 21 of 47
22. Rihanna x PumaSource:Instagram 22 of 47
23. Rihanna Love Pineapples?Source:Instagram 23 of 47
24. Rihanna at CarnivalSource:Instagram 24 of 47
25. RIRI by RihannaSource:Jamie McCarthy/WireImage 25 of 47
26. Rihanna in Blue LipstickSource:Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for EDITION 26 of 47
27. Rihanna Goes CurlySource:James Devaney/GC Images 27 of 47
28. Rihanna Does Paris Fashion WeekSource:Marc Piasecki/GC Images 28 of 47
29. Rihanna On The SceneSource:NCP/Star Max/GC Images 29 of 47
30. Jay-Z and RihannaSource:Brian Rasic/Getty Images 30 of 47
31. Rihanna x DiamondsSource:JB Lacroix/WireImage 31 of 47
32. Fenty PUMASource:TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images 32 of 47
33. Ursula Stephen and RihannaSource:Johnny Nunez/Getty Images 33 of 47
34. Rihanna in Purple at the 2016 BRIT AwardsSource:Mike Marsland/WireImage 34 of 47
35. Rihanna at the 2016 BRIT AwardsSource:Samir Hussein/WireImage 35 of 47
36. Rihanna Sings at the 2016 MusiCares Person of the YearSource:Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS 36 of 47
37. Rihanna Plays Peek-A-BooSource:Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Berk Communications 37 of 47
38. Rihanna Pretty In PinkSource:Raymond Hall/GC Images 38 of 47
39. Rihanna in YellowSource:Getty 39 of 47
40. Rihanna in PinstripesSource:Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc. 40 of 47
41. Rihanna in a SweatshirtSource:Michael Stewart/WireImage 41 of 47
42. Rihanna in ParisSource:Marc Piasecki/GC Images 42 of 47
43. Rihanna ANTISource:Christopher Polk/Getty Images for WESTBURY ROAD ENTERTAINMENT LLC 43 of 47
44. Rihanna Parties for VogueSource:Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Vogue 44 of 47
45. Rihanna at Dior Fashion ShowSource:David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images 45 of 47
46. Chris Brown and RihannaSource:Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS 46 of 47
47. PEACE!Source:Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella 47 of 47
comments – Add Yours