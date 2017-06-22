Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Rihanna Gives A Fan The Best Advice About Heartbreak

Dr. Rih Rih is on it.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 6 hours ago
Leave a comment

59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty


Is there anything that Rihanna can’t do? She’s a pop star, business mogul — and she may have a future as a therapist.

On Wednesday, Twitter user @WaladShami hit up the bad gal for some advice about getting over your first heartbreak. It’s shocking enough that the “Wild Thoughts” singer even replied to the tweet, but her counseling skills seemed like just enough to help the Twitter user to get over his broken heart. Óe asked, “Hey Robs…how did you get over your first heartbreak? I’ve been struggling.”

Wise gal Rih Rih responded:

Apparently, the singer’s kind words worked. @Waladshami told one of his followers that he’s definitely over the heart break. Be careful Rihanna, the #RihNavy may start flooding your DM’s with relationship drama.

Rihanna

60 Of The Hottest Rihanna Photos Ever

47 photos Launch gallery

60 Of The Hottest Rihanna Photos Ever

Continue reading 60 Of The Hottest Rihanna Photos Ever

60 Of The Hottest Rihanna Photos Ever

Today is Rihanna's birthday and we are celebrating by honoring her in photos. From sexy to iconic, Rih knows how to make love to the camera!


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
black music month 2016
RNB Cincy Celebrates: Black Music Month
 3 weeks ago
06.06.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 5 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 6 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 6 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 6 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 7 months ago
11.28.16
Photos