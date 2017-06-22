National
Home > National

High School Student Graduates While Fighting Leukemia

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment
High School Celebrates First Post-Katrina Graduation

Source: Mario Tama / Getty

Darryl Aikens met all the requirements for his diploma and inspired the Golden State Warriors with his tenacity.

 

Ateenager battling cancer, who inspired the Golden State Warriors, achieved yet another victory.

WPVI-TV reports that Darryl Aikens graduated from McClymonds High School in Oakland on June 9. The road to graduation was fraught with aggressive treatments and medical procedures, as Aikens is living with Leukemia.

Before his illness, Aikens played football for the McClymonds High Warriors. His membership on the team shaped his approach to living with Leukemia. No matter how dire the prognosis, Aikens continued to set goals and celebrate small victories.

One such victory was meeting Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and other members of the Golden State Warriors, who felt inspired by Aikens’ tenacity. Last December, the Make a Wish foundation arranged for Aikens to attend a Warriors practice.

“This is my first time,” Aikens told KGI-TV. “For me to live in Oakland 19 years and this is my first time being up here. Knowing that it’s up here, but never being invited to come up here.”

After fulfilling that dream, Aikens was fearful that he wouldn’t reach another milestone on the horizon: high school graduation.

In a visit to the oncologist, his family received the grim prognosis that the cancer had returned, and he had only months to live.

Aikens’ fears could have discouraged him from pushing forward with life. Moreover, weakened by cancer treatments, he’d missed a lot of school in the past few months. But shored up by family and friends, he completed the requirements for graduation and walked across the stage.

His classmates, teachers and family celebrated his triumph. Days later, Aikens saw yet another dream come true when his favorite team won the NBA title.

SOURCE: WPVI-TV, KGI-TV

SEE ALSO:

Former Homeless Valedictorian Reaches Back To Help Others

Star Athlete & Scholar Accepted To All 8 Ivy League Universities

 

ARTICLE FROM: NewsOne.com

Article Courtesy of WPVI-TV Philadelphia, KGO-TV San Francisco, and NewsOne

Picture Courtesy of Mario Tama, Getty Images, and NewsOne

Joseline Hernandez VS Mona Scott Young

2 photos Launch gallery

Joseline Hernandez VS Mona Scott Young

Continue reading Joseline Hernandez VS Mona Scott Young

Joseline Hernandez VS Mona Scott Young

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
black music month 2016
RNB Cincy Celebrates: Black Music Month
 3 weeks ago
06.06.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 5 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 6 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 6 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 6 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 7 months ago
11.28.16
Photos