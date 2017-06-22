Digital Underground’s Shock G Arrested For DUI, See His Mugshot

If you wondered after watching the Tupac biopic All Eyez On Me whatof Digital Underground looked like these days, TMZ has your answer. Gregory ‘Shock G’ Jacobs was just arrested in Wisconsin and there’s a fresh mug shot you can see below.

G got busted when cops pulled him over in Rice Lake, WI around 2 AM on June 13. Cops say the license plate of the vehicle was listed to an unlicensed driver who was in the passenger seat, while Shock G drove.

It’s unclear how cops found the drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, but they arrested the now 53-year-old Shock G. He posted a mere $100 bail upon his release.

He had performed with Naughty by Nature 2 days before the arrest.

Shock G was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia after a tour stop in Wisconsin.

