Features
Home > Features

Digital Underground’s Shock G Arrested For DUI, See His Mugshot

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Premiere Of Lionsgate's 'All Eyez On Me' - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty


If you wondered after watching the Tupac biopic All Eyez On Me what Shock G of Digital Underground looked like these days, TMZ has your answer. Gregory ‘Shock G’ Jacobs was just arrested in Wisconsin and there’s a fresh mug shot you can see below.

G got busted when cops pulled him over in Rice Lake, WI around 2 AM on June 13. Cops say the license plate of the vehicle was listed to an unlicensed driver  who was in the passenger seat, while Shock G drove.

It’s unclear how cops found the drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, but they arrested the now 53-year-old Shock G. He posted a mere $100 bail upon his release.

He had performed with Naughty by Nature 2 days before the arrest.

Shock G was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia after a tour stop in Wisconsin.

Source BlackAmericaWeb

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Digital Underground’s Shock G Arrested For DUI, See His Mugshot

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
black music month 2016
RNB Cincy Celebrates: Black Music Month
 3 weeks ago
06.06.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 5 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 6 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 6 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 6 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 7 months ago
11.28.16
Photos