Kevin Hart And Son Hendrix Spend Father And Son Quality Time Together At The Gym

The 37-year-old comedian has made keeping fit a priority these last few years, and it’s helped him get in the best shape of his life. It’s also aided him in scoring a deal with Nike. He is, for the record, the first comedian to sign an endorsement deal with the powerhouse sportswear company.

But one other great benefit of taking the “health is wealth” mantra to heart (no pun intended) is that he’s been able to motivate his son, Hendrix, to want to do the same.

The 9-year-old was captured in a pretty heartwarming video working out alongside his funny father in the gym. The two squat with weights (Hendrix’s are light, of course), lunges, step-ups and sit-ups together. Kevin leads by example in the clip, and it’s awesome to see.

