KESHIA KNIGHT PULLIAM COSBY TRIP DIDN’T BREAK CUSTODY DEAL – Here’s Proof Ed’s Lying

Keshia Knight Pullman Says her trip to accompanyat his trial was totally on the up and up – and she has emails to prove her ex knew it … despite his claim she broke their custody deal.

Keshia filed docs calling BS on Ed Hartwell, who accused her of bailing on his supervised visit with their daughter … so she could be with Cosby in Philly. She says the fact is … NO visit was scheduled.

According to the docs – Ed never reserved the site where the supervised visits happen. He’s required to do so 1 week ahead of time, and when Ed didn’t reserve it for June 6 … Keshia made other plans. She added, Ed knew full well she was going to Philly and had no objections.

Source TMZ

