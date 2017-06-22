Entertainment
SMH: Bill Cosby Has The Audacity To Go On A Speaking Tour About Sexual Assault

His spokespeople back him up.

Bill Cosby has really got some nerve. After his recent sexual assault trial was declared a mistrial, the comedian wants to go on a speaking tour on “how to avoid being accused of sexual assault.”

Cosby’s spokespeople, Andrew Wyatt and Ebonee Benson, went on Good Day Alabama and said the comedian was planning a series of town halls this summer to talk to young people. “This issue can affect any young person, especially young athletes of today,” Wyatt said. “They need to know what their facing when they’re hanging out and partying, when they’re doing certain things they shouldn’t be doing and it also affects married men.” Benson adds that people need to be educated on what can be legally deemed sexual assault.

Considering over 50 women have accused Cosby of sexual assault, it’s shocking the comedian would dare go on a speaking tour about the subject. Not to mention, this sounds more like of tour on how to not get legally charged, instead of a serious conversation about consent, exploitation, and body autonomy.

Continue reading SMH: Bill Cosby Has The Audacity To Go On A Speaking Tour About Sexual Assault

Photos