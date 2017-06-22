Entertainment
Havoc Breaks His Silence About Prodigy’s Death

"I'm still f***d up."

MTV Presents Sucker Free Week With Mobb Deep

It’s been a tough week for hip hop fans since news broke of rapper Prodigy‘s death — but no one took it as hard as his Mobb Deep partner Havoc.

The Queens rapper told TMZ that he thought it was a “weird rumor” when he got the call that his close friend had died. Havoc immediately contacted their road manager, “The road manager was just crying like I never heard before and I just had to hang up the phone. I’m on a highway, I can’t pull over, I can’t do nothing. I could have crashed with my kids in the car. I’m still just f***ed up.”

The 43-year old emcee took to Instagram to remember his late brother:

This is the first time Havoc has spoken about the passing of his partner in rhyme. Prodigy’s cause of death has not been determined, but he had been in and out of hospitals throughout his life with sickle cell anemia.

Check out what else the legendary rapper had to say about his late friend in the video above.

Photos