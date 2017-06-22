National
President Donald Trump Does Not Actually Haves Tapes of James Comey Conversations

Posted 21 hours ago
President Trump Holds News Conference With President Of Romania Klaus Iohannis

WASHINGTON – Mystery solved: No, President Trump doesn’t have recordings of former FBI director James Comey.

“With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea … whether there are ‘tapes’ or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings,” Trump said in a pair of tweets Thursday.

Trump did not explain why he made the suggestion that he secretly recorded conversations with his former FBI director in the first place, which came in a May tweet shortly after he fired Comey.

Shortly after firing the FBI director early last month, Trump ignited a wave of speculation about recordings with an enigmatic tweet saying that “James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”

 

