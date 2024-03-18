Listen Live
Entertainment

MFT: Kevin Liles Remembers The First Time One Of His Record Deals Brought Family Together

Published on March 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-BILLBOARD

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

A man who’s been held to such a high regard as long and lucrative in the music business as that of Kevin Liles would certainly be expected to have a fare share of “My First Time” stories.

So, when he stopped by our studio alongside last week’s guest, his 300 Ent signee Tee Grzzley, we had to take the opportunity to put him in the hot seat as well. Two birds with one stone, right?!

 

 

RELATED: My First Time – Tee Grizzley Recalls His Hilarious, Disastrous Debut Driving Lesson

 

Mr. Liles actually took the time to give us a heartfelt tale about what it was like for him to witness Tee Grizzley’s family come together for the first time by way of the deal he was able to sign for his younger brother, Baby Grizzley. Although the Detroit emcee is currently incarcerated on gun charges, it was the moment of togetherness and unity overall that truly meant the most.

Allow Kevin Liles to break down how a record deal helped unite Tee Grizzley’s family below in this week’s segment of “My First Time”:

 

 

The post MFT: Kevin Liles Remembers The First Time One Of His Record Deals Brought Family Together appeared first on Black America Web.

MFT: Kevin Liles Remembers The First Time One Of His Record Deals Brought Family Together  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

MFT: Kevin Liles Remembers The First Time One Of His Record Deals Brought Family Together

Entertainment

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

Obituaries

WKRC Local 12 Anchor, John Lomax, Dies at 72

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Celebrity News

Meet Ronald Isley’s Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him

Rhythm on the River
Rhythm On the River

Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule

Lifestyle

Where To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Weekend in Cincinnati

Rachel Reeves, Labour's Shadow Chancellor Of The Exchequer, Visits A Haven Holiday Park In Filey
Food & Drink

Cincinnati: Today Is Pi Day

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close