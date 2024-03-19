Listen Live
Entertainment

Posted On The Corner: Jayda Wayda Gives Us The Rundown On Maintaining Her ‘Mompreneur’ Status

Published on March 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Posted on The corner Interview Graphics

Source: R1 Digital / Radio One

 

Maintaining baddie status isn’t as easy as they make it seem on social media; add motherhood and entrepreneurship to the mix and, well, you’d be forgiven if you decided to just settle on some Hanes.

For a viral-ready vixen like Jayda Cheaves, who many have lovingly referred to simply as “Jayda Wayda” for some time now, sustaining that balance with effortless swag has come with a whole new category of female: “the mompreneur.”

….and man, does she make the title look good!

 

 

 

 

RELATED: Posted On The Corner – T-Pain Breaks Down His “Miss Biggest Booty Pageant” In Atlanta

 

Incognito and DJ Misses took a visit to see Jayda Wayda recently in the midst of getting her grind on, and the trio had an interesting talk about how she got started, what it takes to keep it all afloat and where she sees her limitless career going as her star continues to rise. Peep game!

Watch our full interview below with the one and only Jayda Wayda right here on Posted On The Corner:

 

 

The post Posted On The Corner: Jayda Wayda Gives Us The Rundown On Maintaining Her ‘Mompreneur’ Status appeared first on Black America Web.

Posted On The Corner: Jayda Wayda Gives Us The Rundown On Maintaining Her ‘Mompreneur’ Status  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Posted On The Corner: Jayda Wayda Gives Us The Rundown On Maintaining Her ‘Mompreneur’ Status

Entertainment

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

Obituaries

WKRC Local 12 Anchor, John Lomax, Dies at 72

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Celebrity News

Meet Ronald Isley’s Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him

Rhythm on the River
Rhythm On the River

Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule

Lifestyle

Where To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Weekend in Cincinnati

Rachel Reeves, Labour's Shadow Chancellor Of The Exchequer, Visits A Haven Holiday Park In Filey
Food & Drink

Cincinnati: Today Is Pi Day

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close