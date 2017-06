BILL COSBY Andrea Constand DRESSED LIKE SHE WAS ASKING FOR IT

A juror in the Bill Cosby trial says Andrea Constand’s choice of clothes was highly relevant in deciding whether she was the victim of sexual assault. The male juror – who spoke with Philadelphia Inquirer – said Constand should have been “dressed properly” when she went to Cosby’s home. Constand apparently was wearing a top with the midriff exposed. The juror felt Constand was interested in a romantic relationship, in part because she brought a gift – incense. The juror felt she should have “left the incense in the store” if this was just a friendship.

Source TMZ

