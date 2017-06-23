Cincy
Mistrail Again For Former Cop Ray Tensing Murder Trial

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
University Of Cincinnati Police Officer Ray Tensing Arraigned In Shooting Of Motorist

Source: Mark Lyons / Getty

For the second time the former University of Cincinnati police Officer Ray Tensing murder retrial has ended in another hung jury, meaning jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the case.

Tensing was on trail for murder and voluntary manslaughter of Sam Dubose in a traffic stop on July, 15 2015.   The jury deliberated for five days before the judge declared this second mistrial.  Tensing’s first trial ended in a hung jury, after the jurors deadlocked for 16 hours in November.

The former cop pulled DuBose over for a missing front license plate on July 19, 2015, reports NPR. The encounter ended with the ex-cop firing his weapon into the Black motorist’s car. Tensing was indicted for murder less than two weeks following the fatal shooting, and DuBose’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Photos