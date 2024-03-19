If you think American teens are bugging out over the proposed TikTok ban that’s currently seeking Senate approval after being passed by U.S. lawmakers, just wait until the rest of the world gets in tune!
…and yes, it appears the whole globe might be ready to rid themselves of the viral video platform. Next up: The United Kingdom:
RELATED: Amanda On Not Being Invited to Black Spaces | The Amanda Seales Show
We thought it would make for some interesting conversation here on The Amanda Seales Show, particularly being that invested interest by any government entity in how civilians use publicly free platforms (read: censorship!) will always affect us on a deeper level.
Get in on the convo below right here on The Amanda Seales Show:
The post The TikTok Ban Is Spreading Across the World | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.
The TikTok Ban Is Spreading Across the World | The Amanda Seales Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule
-
WKRC Local 12 Anchor, John Lomax, Dies at 72
-
5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen Of Pop
-
"We Them Ones" Winning Weekend!
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All
-
Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats