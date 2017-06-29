Entertainment
Black Music Month Feature: Kristen Trotter

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 47 mins ago
Kristen Trotter

Source: Kristen Trotter / Kristen Trotter

June is Black Music Month and we are featuring talented women in the industry from Columbus and all over Ohio!  Kristen Trotter is a vocalist from the Columbus area that has sang with many bands including the William Brady Project.

Check out Kristen as she talks about the music industry and more



