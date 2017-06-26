Features
CHANCE THE RAPPER AT BET AWARDS CALLS FOR JUSTICE IN BLACK COMMUNITY … Thanks Michelle Obama

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 7 hours ago
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Chance The Rapper had everyone at the BET Awards on their feet and cheering after he gave one HELL of an acceptance speech demanding justice in the black community … and Michelle Obama even gave him a shout out. Chance took home the BET Humanitarian Award Sunday in L.A. for all his work helping out the Chicago public school system and its students — with money, shows and engagement in his hometown. During his acceptance speech, Chance made an impassioned plea to the federal government, juries and courts and a number of other institutions to deliver justice to black people … those locked up for minor drug offenses; those killed by police; and schools getting screwed by higher-ups.

Source TMZ

