Keke Wyatt Shaves Her Head To Support Her Child Who Is Battling Cancer

A mother’s love is a love like no other — and Keke Wyatt knows that better than most.
The mom of nine recently revealed that one of her children has been battling cancer. After learning about her kid’s diagnosis, Keke decided to stand in solidarity by shaving off all her hair.
The R&B Diva took to Instagram to reveal the sad news:
Plz pray for my family… Haven't really said to much about my personal life, But my child has been fighting cancer and lost all of their hair that they loved. It hurts me so bad. So to show Mommy's support I'm going to get @keever_west to shave me bald today 😢😢😢I need a complete healing for my baby… 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪If u want to donate plz go to www.choa.org 💋💋💋Prayers work best for Us!!!
After opening up on social media, the singer returned just days later to reveal her new bald ‘do:
Keke isn’t the only one rocking the new shaven look. K. Michelle also revealed her new baldie on social media.
Although Keke’s is not for aesthetic purposes, it looks good on her either way.
Prayers to the Wyatt family.