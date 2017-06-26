Keke Wyatt Shaves Her Head To Support Her Child Who Is Battling Cancer

A mother’s love is a love like no other — and Keke Wyatt knows that better than most.

The mom of nine recently revealed that one of her children has been battling cancer. After learning about her kid’s diagnosis, Keke decided to stand in solidarity by shaving off all her hair.

The R&B Diva took to Instagram to reveal the sad news:

After opening up on social media, the singer returned just days later to reveal her new bald ‘do:

Feeling kinda empty today!!! SMH A post shared by Keke Wyatt (@keke_wyatt) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

Keke isn’t the only one rocking the new shaven look. K. Michelle also revealed her new baldie on social media.

#KMichelle shaved her hair. Are you feelin' it? 🤔💇 (Via @kmichellemusic) @worldstar #WSHH A post shared by Worldstar Hip Hop (@worldstar) on Jun 22, 2017 at 12:12am PDT

Although Keke’s is not for aesthetic purposes, it looks good on her either way.

Prayers to the Wyatt family.