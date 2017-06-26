Bruno Mars Accused Of Appropriating Black Culture

put on quite a show at the BET Awards on Sunday. While the artist gets tons of praise as an entertainer, some folks can’t help but wonder if it was appropriate for a non-Black person of color to open the awards show. One writer insisted that Bruno is “stealing” from Black culture.

Writer Jenn M. Jackson wrote on Twitter. “I really need y’all to stop with this Bruno Mars praise and be more critical about the ways we understand appropriation.” Jackson critiqued Bruno (his mother is Filipino and his father is Puerto Rican and Jewish) for profiting from Black art forms. See below:

He is a non-Black person of color (POC) who has recently decided that singing Funk music is economically productive. — Jenn M. Jackson (@JennMJack) June 25, 2017

These claims that Bruno Mars is "bringing Funk back" are erasive to Black Funk artists who pioneered the tradition. FUNK. NEVER. LEFT. — Jenn M. Jackson (@JennMJack) June 25, 2017

Yes, he gives "credit" to Funk artists on occasion. He also has a primarily white audience which has no memory or care for Black artists — Jenn M. Jackson (@JennMJack) June 25, 2017

In Bruno's case, 'bringing Funk back' essentially means, "Funk was a Black thing and now I gave it to white people." That's appropriation. — Jenn M. Jackson (@JennMJack) June 25, 2017

Despite Jackson’s criticism, many people came to Bruno’s defense.

WOKE twitter tryna cancel Bruno Mars at 10am because he's going to out perform your favorite talent-less trap star at the BET Awards today — Ray Cunningham (@MissterRay) June 25, 2017

Seeing the Bruno Mars convo and I don't get it. Music industry is trash, BET is owned by white folks. It was always gonna be problematic. — William J Richardson (@HoodAcademic) June 25, 2017

People now : Bruno Mars is taking the black culture 😡 Them during the BET Awards : pic.twitter.com/mfItF1zMdL — Tay✨ (@regallytay) June 25, 2017

In response to all of the resistance, Jackson clarified that you can be a fan and still be critical.

Listen, you can like Bruno Mars's music and still be critical about how his role in the industry erases Black people. Then and now. — Jenn M. Jackson (@JennMJack) June 25, 2017

What do you think about the cultural appropriation accusations? Were you mad that Mars opened the BET Awards or were you jamming out in front of the screen? Let us know in the comments below.

